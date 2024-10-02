Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Wanted man arrested after attempting to flee police checkpoint on Costa del Sol
Crime

Wanted man arrested after attempting to flee police checkpoint on Costa del Sol

Officers noticed the motorist tried to leave area after he spotted the traffic control in Mijas, but they soon caught up with him

Europa Press

Mijas

Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 18:54

Opciones para compartir

A man with two warrants for his arrest has been caught after trying to flee a police checkpoint in Mijas.

Officers had set up a traffic control in the Cerro del Águila area of the Costa del Sol town last weekend when officers noticed the man tried to leave the scene.

Police caught up with him and after identifying him, discovered he had two arrest warrants in place against his name for offences related to public health and road safety. The man was arrested and taken to the Guardia Civil headquarters in Mijas before appearing before a court.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol resort thanks tourists with free shows and white carnations
  2. 2 Legendary Costa del Sol pizzeria closes after 35 years of serving 'loyal' customers
  3. 3 Third 'little big' Danish castle opens on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 UK police issue appeal to Brits in Spain as search for man wanted in connection with murder widens
  5. 5 Watch as holidaymakers are startled when octopus appears on Costa del Sol beach
  6. 6 How inheritance tax works in Spain for non-residents
  7. 7 Electric scooter rider seriously injured after driver runs over him following corkscrew attack on Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Art goes international in Malaga province village
  9. 9 Fuengirola theatre presents English-language production of hit Broadway musical Annie
  10. 10 EU ambassadors visit historic Costa del Sol landmark

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad