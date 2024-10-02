Wanted man arrested after attempting to flee police checkpoint on Costa del Sol

Europa Press Mijas Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 18:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A man with two warrants for his arrest has been caught after trying to flee a police checkpoint in Mijas.

Officers had set up a traffic control in the Cerro del Águila area of the Costa del Sol town last weekend when officers noticed the man tried to leave the scene.

Police caught up with him and after identifying him, discovered he had two arrest warrants in place against his name for offences related to public health and road safety. The man was arrested and taken to the Guardia Civil headquarters in Mijas before appearing before a court.