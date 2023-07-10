Around 100 Lions and guests enjoy Texas-themed fundraising night

Guests dressed as cowboys and cowgirls, enjoyed live entertainment by Harvey James, along with a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals

Nearly 100 people attended a Texas-themed barbecue night organised by La Cala de Mijas Lions Club at the Village Inn (Riviera del Sol) last Friday 7 July.

Along with a selection of grilled meats and salads, guests, some of who dressed as cowboys and cowgirls, enjoyed live entertainment supplied by local entertainer Harvey James, along with a raffle with ten prizes donated by local businesses and individuals. The raffle raised 700 euros, and was followed by the auction of a voucher donated by El Oceana, which raised another 200 euros for the association.

During her introduction speech, the recently elected president, Brenda Meredith, said, “Thankyou you to everyone who supported this event and ensured that the evening was a great success.”

For further information about future events, see www.lacalalions.org, or visit the Lions' charity shop in Calle Torremolinos, La Cala de Mijas.