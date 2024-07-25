Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

View of Finca del Secretario. SUR
Archaeological site in Fuengirola becomes open air gallery for new exhibition

The collection of paintings, which can be viewed from 2 until 29 August, consists of a "pictorial walk" through contemporary Roman art

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 20:48

The Finca del Secretario Roman archaeological site in Fuengirola will host an exhibition of paintings from Friday 2 until Thursday 29 August, an exhibition that consists of a "pictorial walk" through contemporary Roman art. The initiative, part of the town hall’s range of free outdoor cultural activities organised throughout the summer months, was announced by councillor for culture Rodrigo Romero, and the head of the artistic group, Sun Art Exhibition, Alejandra Natale.

“The purpose of the Sun Art Exhibition is to promote Fuengirola as the first municipality to support events of this calibre, which are different, innovative and attractive for tourists who visit our heritage on the Costa del Sol”, Natale said.

Romero and Natale announce new exhibition.
Romero and Natale announce new exhibition. SUR

She explained that the exhibition consists of canvases of two to three metres in length, although the theme of the works is varied, since each piece offers the artist’s “particular stamp”.

It is the second time that this collection, made up of works by various artists, has been exhibited in Andalucía, after passing through several towns in the north of the country, although, as Natale pointed out, “it is the first time that it has been held in an artistic, cultural and archaeological site”.

The exhibition can be viewed from 10am until midnight.

