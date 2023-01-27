Animal shelter launches urgent appeal to help feed the 800 animals in its care The animal charity is currently looking after nearly 600 dogs and more than 200 cats and kittens

The ACE dog shelter in La Cala de Mijas has launched an urgent appeal for donations of cat and dog food and veterinary supplies in order to "confront the enormous challenges" it is facing this year.

The animal charity, which is currently looking after nearly 600 dogs, plus more than 200 cats and kittens, said that it has never before in its 23-year-history been in such a desperate position. The charity's spokesperson, Carolyn Melian, said it had never had so many abandoned, unwanted and badly treated animals in its care as it currently has.

"As Europe's cost of living crisis deepens, never before has the shelter's financial situation been so uncertain, as donations - our vital lifeblood - sadly become few and far between," she said.

To arrange a local food collection, call Carolyn on 647647671, or email info@ace-charity.org Food donations can also be delivered to the ACE shelter Monday to Friday from 10am until 4pm.

The charity will also be at the secondhand market in front of Mijas town hall on the last Wednesday and Saturday of each month from 11am until 2pm.