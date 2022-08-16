Fuengirola to continue free animal adoption programme due to rise in abandoned pets throughout the summer The Costa del Sol town's adoption programme - available to anyone registered in the municipality - covers all necessary fees, including vaccination, microchip, sterilisation and documentation

As part of the campaign against animal abandonment, Fuengirola town hall has announced that it will extend its initiative for the free adoption of pets for anyone who is registered in the municipality. The objective of the adoption programme - which covers all necessary fees, including vaccination, microchip, sterilisation and documentation - is to ensure that the Zoosanitary municipal refuge centre continues to achieve zero sacrifice of both dogs and cats by finding suitable homes for them.

The councillor for Health, Francisco Javier García Lara, said that the council will continue to offer the service due to the rise in cases of animals being abandoned, which, he pointed out, is always “higher” during the summer months.

“It is very common for families to want to get rid of their pets, either because they go on holiday or because they have other priorities in life. We are appealing to these people to avoid this practice. If they are in this situation, they can contact the municipal refuge centre and we will find a suitable family for their pet,” the councillor explained.

García Lara, who adopted a dog from the centre last year, explained that 38 dogs and 27 cats had been rescued and taken to the centre during the summer months.

“All animals that enter our facilities receive preventive health treatment, so all pets that are adopted are in perfect condition,” the councillor said.

Those wishing to adopt an animal from the refuge must make an appointment by telephone: 695 269 606.