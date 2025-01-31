Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Reverend William Small will hold the 35th anniversary service. SUR
St Andrew&#039;s chaplaincy to celebrate 35 years with special service on Sunday 2 February

St Andrew's chaplaincy to celebrate 35 years with special service on Sunday 2 February

Reverend William Small will hold the service in Los Boliches at 11.30am, followed by cake and cava in the multi-purpose church hall

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 31 January 2025, 18:50

The Anglican chaplaincy of St Andrew in Los Boliches will celebrate 35 years of preaching the gospel on the Costa del Sol with a special joint service on Sunday 2 February.

Founded by the Reverend Arnold Hellicar, Chaplain of St George's Church in Malaga, the church was originally situated in the Fuengirola suburb of Torreblanca. Today the chaplaincy has extended to Calahonda and Alhaurín el Grande, where services are held on a Sunday, along with a Sunday and midweek service in Los Boliches.

Along with the services, the chaplaincy also hosts a weekly coffee morning and small market, along with other fundraising events that generate income for the upkeep of the chaplaincy.

Reverend William Small will hold the 35th anniversary service on Sunday at 11.30am, followed by cake and cava in the multi-purpose church hall. There will not be services in Calahonda or Alhaurín el Grande this Sunday.

St. Andrew's Church is situated on the ground floor of the Edificio Jupiter in Avenida Nuestro Padre Jesus Cautivo.

