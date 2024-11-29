New agreement allows the first public lift to the beach in Fuengirola

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Promenade, near the Olimpo buildings. L. Cádiz
Fuengirola

It will be installed on Avenida de Carvajal, known for its steep slopes, and will connect with the promenade next to the Olimpo apartments

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Friday, 29 November 2024, 18:08

Fuengirola will for the first time have a public lift with direct access to the beach. The first step towards this new service was taken on Wednesday thanks to the approval during the full council meeting by all political groups, of an urban development agreement between the town hall and the real estate company Costa Living SL.

This private company will be responsible for building a lift to connect Avenida de Carvajal, a residential area with steep hills, with the seafront promenade near the Olimpos buildings. This service will enable local residents and visitors to easily access the beach and also reduce the presence of vehicles at this point on the promenade.

The cost of the lift will be around 113,000 euros and the company will also be responsible for its maintenance.

In exchange, the town hall, has committed to implementing a revision to the urban development plan (PGOU) which will resolve an issue the company has with two plots of undeveloped land on Calle Subasta.

