Community spirit

Age Concern teams up with Save a Life campaign to host gala fundraising night on the Costa

Proceeds from the event on Friday 31 October will be used to buy defibrillators and to provide emergency first aid and CPR training

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 14:32

Age Concern Fuengirola/Mijas/Benalmádena has joined forces with the Save a Life campaign to host the Masquerade Gala Dinner night at El Chaparral Golf (Mijas) on Friday 31 October. Funds raised at the event will be used to buy defibrillators for accessibility in public and community settings to improve survival rate, as well as to identify defibrillators that are already in place and register them on OpenAEDMap.

The proceeds will also provide free community emergency first aid and CPR training so that individuals can recognise a cardiac arrest when it occurs and feel more confident in delivering CPR.

Tickets for the fundraiser, which starts at 7pm, cost 55 euros and includes cava and canapés on arrival, live entertainment supplied by Costa favourites Tony Whitehouse and Liam Gray, and a three-course dinner and drinks throughout the meal.

Age Concern are also looking for sponsors for the event, who will be recognised throughout the publicity build up and during and after the event.

For more information about sponsorship and reservations, contact the charity’s events manager, Michelle Greenwood, on 619 792 738.

