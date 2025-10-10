Age Concern to relaunch Mijas Pueblo drop-in club next month

The drop-in clubs are a key part of the charity's work.

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 10 October 2025, 12:31

Age Concern Fuengirola/Mijas/Benalmádena has announced the relaunch of its fortnightly drop-in club in Mijas Pueblo. The charity will start operating at Bodeguita el Tejo (Avenida. de Méjico, 19) on Tuesday 4 November from 12pm to 2pm.

The branch’s president, Linda Ewen said that these clubs are a key part of the charity's work in relieving loneliness and prolonging independence in later life by providing a meeting point in the community.

“Our drop-in clubs are a great way to catch up with friends or to meet new people for a friendly chat. Sometimes we invite guest speakers, and there may be opportunities to play games and other activities, but there’s no obligation to join in. Come along, connect and enjoy an informal afternoon meeting,” Ewen said.

The association also organises drop-in clubs in Fuengirola, La Cala de Mijas and Benalmádena.

More information can be found on the Age Concern website www.ageconcernfym.com/