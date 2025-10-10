Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The drop-in clubs are a key part of the charity's work. SUR
Community spirit

Age Concern to relaunch Mijas Pueblo drop-in club next month

The association also organises drop-in clubs - which help relieve loneliness and prolong independence in later life - in Fuengirola, La Cala and Benalmádena

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 10 October 2025, 12:31

Age Concern Fuengirola/Mijas/Benalmádena has announced the relaunch of its fortnightly drop-in club in Mijas Pueblo. The charity will start operating at Bodeguita el Tejo (Avenida. de Méjico, 19) on Tuesday 4 November from 12pm to 2pm.

The branch’s president, Linda Ewen said that these clubs are a key part of the charity's work in relieving loneliness and prolonging independence in later life by providing a meeting point in the community.

“Our drop-in clubs are a great way to catch up with friends or to meet new people for a friendly chat. Sometimes we invite guest speakers, and there may be opportunities to play games and other activities, but there’s no obligation to join in. Come along, connect and enjoy an informal afternoon meeting,” Ewen said.

The association also organises drop-in clubs in Fuengirola, La Cala de Mijas and Benalmádena.

More information can be found on the Age Concern website www.ageconcernfym.com/

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New viewpoints will allow visitors to enjoy Costa del Sol beauty spot
  2. 2 New European Union entry/exit system to be introduced gradually at airports in Spain over next few months
  3. 3 Art, sea and elegance: the new language of luxury
  4. 4 Benalmádena ice rink to reopen for season with big charity event for local girl
  5. 5 Oktoberfest comes to eastern Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 Autumn lunch date to support stray and abandoned cats and dogs at Mijas animal shelter
  7. 7 Torre de Vega: authentic home cooking and top-quality cuts of meat
  8. 8 Costa del Sol-based arts organisation wins international award for volunteer work
  9. 9 Mijas tees up new municipal golf school aimed at local youngsters
  10. 10 Local shopping campaign launched on eastern Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Age Concern to relaunch Mijas Pueblo drop-in club next month

Age Concern to relaunch Mijas Pueblo drop-in club next month