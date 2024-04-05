Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Age Concern clients participate in the seated vitality class. SUR
Age Concern introduces new weekly exercise programme in Fuengirola
Community spirit

The seated exercise and Pilates classes are free to all of the association’s clients and volunteers

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmadena

Friday, 5 April 2024, 12:24

Age Concern Fuengirola / Mijas / Benalmadena has launched a new weekly exercise programme, an initiative that is free to all of the association’s clients and volunteers, and which will be held on Wednesday afternoons at St Andrew’s church in Los Boliches, Fuengirola.

Clients have the choice of two classes, the first of which is the ‘seated vitality’, a form of physical activity for anyone who has difficulties in exercising while standing. The class, which is led by Ruth Massey, a qualified physiotherapist, takes place between 2pm and 3pm.

This will be followed by a Pilates class between 3pm and 4pm. The lessons are given by Karen Holmquist, a qualified instructor, who explained, “Pilates is an excellent way to reduce your risk of falling, because it improves your balance, flexibility, stability and strength.”

“Regular physical activity in later life is important for so many reasons: not only will your health improve, but you’ll also meet new people,” the charity’s secretary, Michelle Greenwood, added.

Reservations for the classes can be made at any of the drop-in centres, or by phoning Michelle on 619 792 738.

