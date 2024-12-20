These are the operating hours of Malaga's metro over the busy Christmas holiday season

SUR Malaga Friday, 20 December 2024, 11:44

As was the case last year, the metro service in Malaga will operate uninterrupted on New Year's Eve from 1am on 1 January in order to boost the use of public transport on this festive day.

The special service will run from 10pm without interruption. Trains will run every 20 minutes from 1am until 7.30am, at which point the usual service for a public holiday will begin, with trains running every nine and a half minutes until 9.30pm. From then until 11pm, trains will run every twelve minutes.

On the 24 and 31 December, the network service will start at 7am and finish at 9.30pm. This measure is being implemented to ensure Metro staff can enjoy some time with their families.

For the same reason, and also taking into account the low number of users in the early hours on public holidays, on 25 December the service will start at 7.30am, half an hour later than the usual timetable established for a public holiday.

In addition, on the day of the Three Kings parade, in order to provide better coverage of the estimated passenger demand for this day, the interval between trains will be five minutes from 4pm to 10.30pm, and the rest of the day the trains will run at the same intervals as on any other working day, but with the service extended until 1.30am.

The customer service office will operate its usual opening hours throughout the Christmas period, with the exception of 24 and 31 December, when it will be open from 8am until 6pm; and 25 December and 1 and 6 January, when it will be open from 9am until 2pm.

Metro stations and stops are equipped with intercoms through which users can communicate with metro staff in the event of any incident or need for information.