Mercadona jobs up for grabs in Malaga: These are the supermarkets in the province where staff are needed
The Spanish retail giant is looking to fill different types of positions in its stores with contracts of 40, 20 or 15 hours a week

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 13:53

Spanish retail giant Mercadona has this month launched several job offers to fill vacancies across some of its supermarkets in Malaga province.

The job offers have an initial remuneration for 40-hour a week contracts of 1,685 euros per month gross, which in some cases can have a salary progression up to 2,280 euros. For contracts of 20 hours a week, the gross monthly remuneration would be 843 euros (with salary progression to 1,140 euros), while for those of 15 hours (being the working day during the weekend) the gross monthly remuneration is 632 euros (with salary progression to 855 euros).

The job offers announced this January by Mercadona are for supermarkets in Malaga, Ronda, Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Malaga, Nerja, Algarrobo, Torrox and Torremolinos - where permanent contracts are offered - and also in Antequera, Archidona and Campillos.

Butchers, fishmongers, cashiers, bakers, perfumers, greengrocers, butchers, cleaners and shelf stockers are being sought.

