Meliá needs nearly 300 workers for its hotels on the Costa del Sol The group will be holding two recruitment days, one in Malaga on 29 March and the other in Marbella on 31st

Meliá Hotels is preparing for a busy tourist season this summer and is taking on another 285 workers for its hotels on the Costa del Sol. It is therefore organising two recruitment days, on March 29th in Malaga and on 31st in Marbella.

Staff are needed in different departments at the group’s nine hotels in this area, including reception, catering, guest experience, housekeeping, activities and events, among others.

Those interested in taking part in one of the recruitment days should register online at http://ow.ly/uMtv50Ijppy and go to the Talent Day section, to indicate what type of job they are looking for.

Interviews will be held on the recruitment days, and candidates will participate in various group dynamics and have the chance to find out more about the professional opportunities within the hotel group, which is “a leader in Spain and an international benchmark with a presence in more than 40 countries,” say sources at Meliá. Once applicants have registered online, the company will get in touch to give them the time their interview will take place.

At the recruitment day in Malaga, the applicants can learn about the jobs available at the Malaga Alameda, Sol Guadalmar, Sol Timor, Sol Príncipe, Sol Torremolinos and Meliá Costa del Sol hotels, while in Marbella, those participating will be the Don Pepe Gran Meliá, Meliá Marbella Banús and Sol Marbella-Estepona Atalaya Park.

However, the group points out that it also has vacancies for hotels outside the province. “Anyone who is looking for job opportunities in Meliá hotels in other destinations can see what vacancies are available on the group’s employment portal Meliá Careers,” they say.

Meliá has been certified as a Top Employer in Spain, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, countries in which 46 per cent of their workers are employed.