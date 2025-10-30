Thousands of medical tests suspended due to senior healthcare technicians' strike in Malaga province

José Antonio Sau Malaga Thursday, 30 October 2025, 17:30 Share

Thousands of medical tests such as blood samples, X-rays, ultrasound scans and analyses related to pathological anatomy were suspended on Thursday in hospitals and health centres across Malaga province. According to estimates, the senior healthcare technicians' strike has been supported by 95% of staff, although the regional ministry of health hasn't released official data yet.

State senior healthcare technicians union SIETeS claims that, of the 30,000 diagnostic tests that could end up being affected by the four-day strike, thousands have already been suspended. Many people, upon learning of the strike and the possibility that their samples would not be processed until Wednesday, 5 November (the day when the strike finishes), have decided not to undergo them. This concerns those who were scheduled to undergo blood, urine and stool tests. Others, however, did undergo the tests. None of 54 routine X-rays that were scheduled on Thursday at Materno Infantil were carried out.

SUR has asked the regional ministry of health for exact numbers and whether it is going to inform the residents who have appointments on any of the days of the strike (31 October, 3 and 4 November). The regional ministry, while still compiling numbers, has not announced what it will do.

Some of the healthcare technicians went to the entrance of Hospital Materno Infantil on Thursday morning to inform patients and explain the reason why their tests would not be processed. They supported the cause with information leaflets.

While some people empathised and supported the strike, others showed frustration. "I am self-employed and I don't have the right to strike," said an angry middle-aged woman from Malaga, who had to miss work to get a blood test.

What is the strike about? Senior healthcare technicians are striking to demand proper recognition, which they have been waiting for since 2007 and which would imply a salary raise of 2,000 euros a year. In addition, they are asking for a regulated professional status and an education reform that would promote their profession as essential for public healthcare services.

Follow-up

According to union estimates, the strike was supported by 100% of the senior healthcare technicians working at Hospital Regional Universitario, Clínico and Costa del Sol and by 88% of the staff at Materno Infantil. A total of 30,000 tests will be affected by the four-day strike.

Although blood tests have not been suspended, strike participants informed people that they would not be processed and urged them to lodge a complaint. Several people protested upon learning that they or someone they were accompanying would not be able to undergo the scheduled test.

One mother decided to postpone the routine test that her son has to undergo before a surgery. Another parent complained that his daughter had missed school, while he had missed work to take her to the hospital. As expected, it is the scheduled and routine tests that have been affected, not urgent procedures.

Oncology patients undergo all tests

All tests concerning oncology patients have been carried out, as they are considered a minimum service. Radiologist Rafael Maese told SUR that senior healthcare technicians are an essential part of public health, because they carry out the bulk of diagnostic tests. During the strike, there were banners saying 'I do your MRIs' and others highlighting the neglect of the health and financial authorities.