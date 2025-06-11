A massive thunderstorm hits the Costa del Sol overnight as Malaga Airport registers record wind gust

Lightning in the sky over Malaga port, in an image taken from Gibralfaro.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday night, a massive thunderstorm struck parts of Malaga and the Costa del Sol. A large amount of lightning could be seen from various points in the city, sweeping the horizon and illuminating the night sky. This episode was repeated intermittently until dawn on Wednesday. In addition, Malaga Airport has beaten the extreme value of a maximum wind gust with 82 km/h overnight. The previous record was 79 km/h on 6 June 1984.

The lightning was accompanied by an episode of heavy rainfall, which then became moderate at about 1am this Wednesday morning.

Electrical discharges this morning in Malaga according to Aemet.

This meteorological phenomenon could be observed from different parts of the city and along the Costa del Sol. The accompanying image shows the night sky as seen from the Gibralfaro viewpoint.

The temperature, according to the Aemet, dropped to 22C. Early this Wednesday morning, there is still a 45% chance of rain. By midday, forecasts indicate no precipitation and temperatures climbing to 26C.