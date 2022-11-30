Massive pink cocaine haul after searches on the Costa del Sol and Madrid National Police discovered 7.5 kilos of the 'jet-set drug' plus 50 kilos of cocaine as seven people are arrested

The seizure of 7.5 kilos of pink cocaine by National Police after an operation in Marbella, Estepona, the Axarquía, and Madrid is the third largest in Spain.

Known as the jet-set drug, pink cocaine is a mixture of narcotics with effects similar to ketamine and MDMA, sells for 120-140 euros per gramme, more than double the price of the standard Class A drug. Targeting suppliers has become a priority for the security forces following its proliferation in areas of the Costa del Sol, Ibiza and the Levante (east) coast.

The investigation, initiated by the Anti-Drugs Prosecutor's Office of the High Court and supervised by a Madrid investigating court , focused on an organisation that smuggled cocaine hidden in suitcases through Madrid-Barajas airport from different South American countries.

On 1 November, investigators intercepted a suitcase at the airport containing 24 packages which, after a 'narcotest' test, tested positive for cocaine. The court investigating the case authorised the controlled delivery of the goods, a procedure that consists of discreetly following the luggage in order to identify those involved.

The operation was carried out simultaneously in Madrid and Malaga. According to the police, this was an international organisation with a "rigorous" distribution of tasks among its members and which took important security measures. According to the investigatiors, the gang members were constantly changing phones, as well as using several mobiles at the same time and encrypted applications with code names to identify themselves.

The police highlighted not only the technological means they allegedly used but also their purchasing power. Drugs seized in the suitcase and the drugs found in the home of one of the alleged ringleaders amounted to almost 51 kilos of cocaine and 7.5 kilos of pink cocaine. The operation has resulted in seven arrests and the seizure of nearly 200,000 euros in cash and several cars.