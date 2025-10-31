YouTuber boxer arrested after seriously wounding a man with a glass in Marbella

The National Police have arrested a Youtuber boxer after he allegedly assaulted a man with a glass and causing him "extremely serious" injuries to his neck.

The incident happened at the end of the summer in a nightclub in Marbella and officers have managed to catch him thanks to his exposure on social media.

The man has been extradited to the UK as he was wanted by the British authorities.

It was on 26 August when an argument broke out in the nightclub and escalated. The suspect injured the victim with a glass in the neck, causing a tear in the left internal jugular artery for which he had to undergo surgery.

Officers from the judicial police of Marbella police station opened an investigation in which the analysis of social media and police databases was key, as the alleged aggressor had an international arrest and extradition warrant issued by the British authorities.

The investigators were also able to verify that the suspect had broadcast several videos of him driving through the streets of Marbella, despite the fact that he did not have a licence to do so.

Following his arrest, the YouTuber was brought before the courts as the alleged perpetrator of serious injury and road safety offences, and the international arrest and extradition warrant was processed, for which he was finally extradited to the UK this month.