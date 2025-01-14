Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Young woman dies in car crash on A-7 motorway in Marbella
112 incident

Young woman dies in car crash on A-7 motorway in Marbella

The two other occupants of the vehicle were attended to at the scene by paramedics, but did not need to be taken to hospital

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 10:00

It has been a tragic start to the day in Marbella after a 19-year-old girl lost her life in a road traffic accident. The incident, as reported by the 112 emergency service coordination centre, happened at around 2.10am this Tuesday morning on the A-7 motorway that runs along the length of the Costa del Sol.

According to eye witnesses who raised the alarm, a car had left the road at kilometre 1,043. Firefighters from Marbella, Guardia Civil traffic police and the 061 health emergency services were immediately sent to the scene.

The medical staff could do no more than certify the death of the victim. On the other hand, the other two occupants of the vehicle were attended to at the scene by paramedics, but did not need to be taken to hospital.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction celebrates 66 years
  2. 2 Kaiser Chiefs confirm Costa del Sol summer music festival
  3. 3 Record numbers for the Malaga Half Marathon as entries sell out early
  4. 4 La Cala de Mijas Lions opens registration for stalls at its 'memory day' market
  5. 5 Marbella FC stage thrilling comeback to snatch a point
  6. 6 Malaga stars part of major pairing shake-up ahead of new padel season
  7. 7 Antequera CF claim unofficial 'winter champions' title with yet another win
  8. 8 Torremolinos reinforces security and mobility with the installation of 69 surveillance cameras
  9. 9 Costa del Sol amateur choir raises essential funds for local causes during 'popular' 2024 concerts
  10. 10 Security beefed up to prevent vandalism at Alhaurín mirador lift

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Irene Quirante. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Young woman dies in car crash on A-7 motorway in Marbella