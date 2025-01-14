Young woman dies in car crash on A-7 motorway in Marbella

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 10:00 Compartir

It has been a tragic start to the day in Marbella after a 19-year-old girl lost her life in a road traffic accident. The incident, as reported by the 112 emergency service coordination centre, happened at around 2.10am this Tuesday morning on the A-7 motorway that runs along the length of the Costa del Sol.

According to eye witnesses who raised the alarm, a car had left the road at kilometre 1,043. Firefighters from Marbella, Guardia Civil traffic police and the 061 health emergency services were immediately sent to the scene.

The medical staff could do no more than certify the death of the victim. On the other hand, the other two occupants of the vehicle were attended to at the scene by paramedics, but did not need to be taken to hospital.