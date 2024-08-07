Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Hotel Puente Romano in Marbella. Josele
World Vision charity gala comes to Marbella&#039;s Puente Romano

World Vision charity gala comes to Marbella's Puente Romano

This year, proceeds from the gala will go to World Vision's SUPREME project, which supports vulnerable children living in the north-west Nile region of Uganda

María Albarral

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 11:14

This year's Gala Benéfica World Vision will be held at the Puente Romano Tennis Club on Friday, 16 August. This year, proceeds from the gala will go to World Vision's SUPREME project, which supports vulnerable children living in the north-west Nile region of Uganda, through invaluable work with refugee and local communities.

Tickets for the gala are priced at 325 euros per person and can be booked by calling: 682 11 22 33 or by email: events@puenteromano.com.

Rebeka Brown, vocalist and DJ known for her electrifying performances, will headline the evening as well as the iconic band Technotronic, famous for hits such as Pump Up the Jam. During dinner, entertainment will be provided by Cello Femme and contemporary violinist Botti String.

