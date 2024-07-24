New sea-themed children's play area on beach in Marbella to open soon

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 16:09 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella town hall is finalising the new children's play area in the Mediterráneo park, which will have a surface area of more than 600 square metres and will have a sea theme, with objects including a recreation of a fishing boat, a lighthouse and a lifeguard tower.

The mayor Ángeles Muñoz who visited the playground together with the councillor for the area, Diego López, stressed that the facilities, which will be operational within two weeks, "will be a meeting point for families in a privileged spot by the sea".

The mayor highlighted the fact that the facility, located in El Pinillo, already has another 600 square metre space for children, in this case inspired by Marbella's mining past. "Our town is committed to children," said the mayor, who explained that there are currently 107 facilities in the municipality for children's leisure and recreation.

The new children's area, installed on the beach, will have two zip wires connecting a lighthouse and a boat, as well as slides and swings. The mayor said that, together with the facilities located next to the sports courts, "they will become one of the largest areas of its kind of all the beaches of the Costa del Sol and can be enjoyed by thousands of families, as well as being an attraction for visitors".

The mayor recalled that the Mediterranean park has almost 2,000 square metres of pedestrian walkways, 700 square metres of gardens and various sports courts, among other attractions. It also has an open-air gym, a calisthenics area, a climbing wall and a car park with a total of 260 parking spaces.