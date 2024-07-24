Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz and the councillor, Diego López. Josele
New sea-themed children&#039;s play area on beach in Marbella to open soon
Leisure

New sea-themed children's play area on beach in Marbella to open soon

The facilities in Mediterráneo park will be operational within two weeks, according to the town hall

María Albarral

Marbella

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 16:09

Opciones para compartir

Marbella town hall is finalising the new children's play area in the Mediterráneo park, which will have a surface area of more than 600 square metres and will have a sea theme, with objects including a recreation of a fishing boat, a lighthouse and a lifeguard tower.

The mayor Ángeles Muñoz who visited the playground together with the councillor for the area, Diego López, stressed that the facilities, which will be operational within two weeks, "will be a meeting point for families in a privileged spot by the sea".

The mayor highlighted the fact that the facility, located in El Pinillo, already has another 600 square metre space for children, in this case inspired by Marbella's mining past. "Our town is committed to children," said the mayor, who explained that there are currently 107 facilities in the municipality for children's leisure and recreation.

The new children's area, installed on the beach, will have two zip wires connecting a lighthouse and a boat, as well as slides and swings. The mayor said that, together with the facilities located next to the sports courts, "they will become one of the largest areas of its kind of all the beaches of the Costa del Sol and can be enjoyed by thousands of families, as well as being an attraction for visitors".

The mayor recalled that the Mediterranean park has almost 2,000 square metres of pedestrian walkways, 700 square metres of gardens and various sports courts, among other attractions. It also has an open-air gym, a calisthenics area, a climbing wall and a car park with a total of 260 parking spaces.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Passengers greeted to stroke of good luck when they land at Malaga Airport
  2. 2 The charming house in Nerja that passers-by can't help stopping to admire
  3. 3 Popular Costa del Sol beach will need another 7,000 cubic metres of sand in one of the darkest periods in its history
  4. 4 Fifty residents evacuated from their homes during house fire on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Brits who chose Malaga town 'because it had a fire station' appeal for service to be reinstated
  6. 6 Work begins on the new Infinity Sunset Fuengirola development
  7. 7 All systems go for start on new Costa del Sol health centre after 20-year wait
  8. 8 Benalmádena doubles its commitment to make its beaches available to all
  9. 9 Costa del Sol-based foreigners' club enjoys a musical summer
  10. 10 Benalmádena beach gathering to celebrate peace and harmony

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad