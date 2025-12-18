Pensioner falls down flight of stairs during violent robbery in Marbella

The National Police are investigating an alleged robbery with violence that happened last week in Marbella. A 67-year-old woman suffered several broken bones after falling down a flight of stairs when a thief tugged at her bag in an attempt to steal it.

It happened last Friday afternoon (12 December), in the San Pedro Alcántara area, when the Local Police were alerted to an alleged assault that had left the victim badly injured. On arrival, the officers found the woman, who was taken to a local health centre, although there was no sign of the suspect.

She was apparently ringing the doorbell of a house she was visiting when she was assaulted from behind by an individual who pulled her handbag, which she was carrying over her shoulder. The bag contained her personal belongings - although none of significant monetary value - and she fell down the stairs.

According to close sources consulted by SUR, the victim, after being assisted at the health centre, had to go to hospital due to the injuries she suffered.

National Police officers at the force's Malaga provincial headquarters have confirmed the investigation is ongoing, as, so far, no arrests have been made.