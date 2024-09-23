Young mother and her baby daughter rushed to hospital after house fire in Marbella

SUR Marbella Monday, 23 September 2024, 15:56 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A mother and her baby daughter were rushed to hospital on the Costa del Sol following a house fire in Marbella on Sunday 22 September.

Emergency services first received an alert around 3.25am to the fire in a property located on the ground floor of a building in the Plaza Juan de Austria.

Firefighters, as well as police, quickly rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze. They rescued a 28-year-old woman and her baby daughter, who were the transported to the town's Costa del Hospital for medical attention.