Young mother and her baby daughter rushed to hospital after house fire in Marbella
112 incident

Young mother and her baby daughter rushed to hospital after house fire in Marbella

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning in their ground-floor apartment

SUR

Marbella

Monday, 23 September 2024, 15:56

A mother and her baby daughter were rushed to hospital on the Costa del Sol following a house fire in Marbella on Sunday 22 September.

Emergency services first received an alert around 3.25am to the fire in a property located on the ground floor of a building in the Plaza Juan de Austria.

Firefighters, as well as police, quickly rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze. They rescued a 28-year-old woman and her baby daughter, who were the transported to the town's Costa del Hospital for medical attention.

