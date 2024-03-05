Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of La Rada beach, in Estepona, seen from the Mirador del Carmen. David Lerma
Water temperature and wave sensors to be installed on five Costa del Sol beaches
Environment

Water temperature and wave sensors to be installed on five Costa del Sol beaches

Sabinillas (Manilva), Rada (Estepona), Guadalmina (Marbella), Calahonda (Mijas Costa), and Arroyo de la Miel (Benalmádena) are the beaches that form part of the Junta de Andalucía project

María Arrabal

Marbella

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 19:31

Compartir

A network of water temperature and wave sensors that will be integrated into the Andalusian coastal oceanographic stations network (REOLA) are to be installed on five beaches along the western Costa del Sol.

Sabinillas (Manilva), Rada (Estepona), Guadalmina (Marbella), Calahonda (Mijas Costa), and Arroyo de la Miel (Benalmádena) are the beaches that form part of the project being developed by the Junta de Andalucía. "This project aims to implement a network of marine sensors along the coastline to collect coastal temperature and wave data, which will be integrated into the environmental information base generated by the rest of the remote sensing systems developed in the project,” a statement said.

The information will “contribute to the development of operational hydrodynamic models for the simulation of pollutants in mollusc harvesting areas and their impact on diversity and ecosystem services, as well as the development of artificial intelligence systems for decision-making on ecosystem management and prediction of toxins in mollusc production areas", according to the president of the Costa del Sol Mancomunidad association of town halls Manuel Cardeña.

The western Costa del Sol's Mancomunidad building.
The western Costa del Sol's Mancomunidad building. Josele

Installation will begin after the contract is signed in May 2024, and should be fully installed by 1 June, with removal beginning in October, according to Cardeña.

The investment this year will be 1.1 million euros and the budget includes buoys to mark the areas as well as 20 areas for motor boats, seven for non-motorised boats and two marked channels for swimming in Marbella. Also reflected in the plan are the floating platforms, jet ski circuits and water parks in Benalmádena, Mijas Estepona, Fuengirola, Marbella and Manilva.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Derelict Benalmádena hotel complex to be demolished after 16 years of abandonment
  2. 2 Maria Branyas, the oldest living person in the world, celebrates her 117th birthday in Spain
  3. 3 Malaga takes a tough stance over tourist rentals in the city
  4. 4 This is the 'water highway' that could put an end to the drought crisis in the northern part of Malaga province
  5. 5 This is the outlet in Malaga city offering Amazon returns that drop in price every day
  6. 6 Police in Spain bust gang that exported marijuana from Malaga to the UK and Netherlands
  7. 7 Record-breaking 12,000-euro beef carcass destined for eastern strip of the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Wheat gluten steaks and lentil sausages: Malaga's first vegan 'butcher' opens
  9. 9 Man accused of falsely claiming his Maserati was stolen on Costa del Sol cleared of charges
  10. 10 Airline in Spain allows passengers to pass through security checkpoints and board planes with facial recognition

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad