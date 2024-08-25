Watch: Millionaire's opulent arrival by helicopter at exclusive Marbella beach club creates a stir on social media

Manuel Pérez Cortés Malaga Sunday, 25 August 2024, 08:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It is well known that if you are talking about the Costa del Sol it often means talking about luxury. You only have to stroll through the streets of holiday towns such as Marbella or Benahavís to come across large designer homes and top-of-the-range cars. However, the height of ostentation is to see a millionaire arrive at an exclusive beach bar on Malaga province's coast by helicopter.

A video has gone viral on social media showing a helicopter landing at Nikki Beach in Marbella, a luxury beach club on the Costa del Sol. The scene was filmed by a local taxi driver in May .

Luxury landing at a beach bar

The events seen in the video were recorded at the exclusive Nikki Beach in Marbella, a beach club frequented by customers with high purchasing power. In the clip, the private helicopter can be seen approaching the establishment and landing at its door. Those present watched on with a look of astonishment while being blasted from the downforce of the aircraft's rotor blades.

While displays of luxury and wealth may be commonplace in Marbella, arriving at a beach bar by helicopter is something out of the ordinary even for the opulence that so characterises this area of the Costa del Sol. For this reason, the video has generated quite a stir on social media.

Reaction on social media

The striking images of the helicopter arriving at the luxury beach bar in Marbella have generated all kinds of criticism and comments on social media. «He missed the game,» wrote one user on TikTok, while another alluded to the similarity with the world of video games: «GTA Malaga city».

Some criticised the excessive flaunting wealth by the individual. «And all that to have a drink?» one user wondered. «Always remember that in Marbella everything is possible,» another person commented.

Among the joking comments and those that were more critical, there were also those referring to the protection of the environment and the emission of polluting gases by the helicopter. «Meanwhile we get a zero emission zone imposed on vehicles,» complained one TikTok user.

Marbella, a luxury destination

Once a simple fishing village, Marbella has become a highly sought-after holiday destination. The presence of residents and visitors with very high purchasing power has turned this corner of the Costa del Sol into a destination of luxury and wealth. So much so that, as we have already seen, it is possible to reach a beach club by helicopter.

It so happens that the most exclusive street in Spain for buying a property is located in the resort on the coast and covers the entire Coto Zagaleta residential development, in the municipality of Benahavís. Of the ten most expensive streets in Spain to live in, seven are on the Costa del Sol.

Nikki Beach in Marbella is a clear example of the draw of the Costa del Sol for millionaires and celebrities from all over the world. This beach club is part of a chain present in almost a dozen countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Monaco, Italy, Greece, Thailand and the United States, as well as the San Bartolomé restaurant in the Caribbean. It is also preparing to open establishments in Oman and Azerbaijan.