Visitor centre project under way at historic sugar mill in Marbella

The works to refurbish the former sugarcane mill in Marbella and create a modern visitor centre are 20 per cent complete. The site is included in the Andalusian General Catalogue for Historical Heritage, and is undergoing a huge refurbishment that will eventually turn it into a visitor centre so that people can learn its history.

The Trapiche del Prado is unique, making it vitally important to preserve its original structure and the rooms where sugar was made in pre-industrial times, from the building itself to the press and refining process areas.

The works will include the construction of a visitor centre in the central unit of the mill.

The project has a budget of around 3.8 million euros, and it also includes plans for a retirement home to be built nearby, with a capacity for about 150 residents.