Victim of deadly shooting in Marbella named as young Swedish rapper

His real name was Hamza Karimi, but his stage name was Hamko. The 25-year-old murdered on Friday on a terrace in Marbella was a Swedish rapper. National Police officers are investigating his possible involvement with organised crime under the hypothesis that he was executed in what would be a new settling of scores in Malaga province.

One of the security cameras of the terrace he was on, in Avenida José Banús, recorded the almost complete sequence of the crime. It happened at exactly 2.31pm. Karimi, in shorts and shirt, was smoking and talking casually on the phone while walking from one side of the terrace to the other, which was fortunately empty.

Video surveillance of the premises captured how the killer, who was wearing a black shirt and cap and brown shorts, casually crossed from the other side of the street while pretending to talk on his mobile phone so as not to arouse suspicion. When he reached Karimi, he circled around behind the parked cars to get closer without leaving him any room for reaction.

With chilling coldness, the perpetrator pulled a pistol from a shoulder strap on his back and aimed it directly at the young Swede, who only then realised what was happening and dropped to the ground. The camera recorded Karimi rolling on the ground trying to dodge the bullets, but the killer followed him without letting go of the trigger. More than ten shots were fired, seven of which hit him.

The rapper managed to climb over the terrace seats, which is where the perpetrator followed him. When the victim ran limping into the establishment, the assailant ran out and fled. It only took a few minutes for the police to arrest him thanks to the 'Operation Cage' that was coordinated in the town to block all escape routes from Marbella. The security forces had the number plate of the getaway car.

The Udyco unit against drugs and organised crime on the Costa del Sol has taken charge of the investigations, which gives a clear idea of what the main hypothesis of the National Police is. Swedish media have reported that the rapper had links with gangs in Stockholm, which investigators are trying to confirm in order to clarify the motives for the murder.