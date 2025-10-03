Victim rushed to hospital after gunman opens fire in Puerto Banús

There has been a new shooting in Marbella on the Costa del Sol, specifically in Puerto Banús. According to SUR sources, an individual opened fire on the victim, a 25-year-old man, who tried to take refuge in a shop in the area.

The shooting incident happened at around 1.34pm, when the 112 Andalucía emergency service operators received several calls alerting them to a man who was injured after being shot in Avenida José Banús.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene. At the moment, it is not known how serious the victim's injuries are, but he has been transferred to a local hospital.

It appears that the alleged perpetrator was travelling in a vehicle and, after spotting his target, got out, crossed the street and pulled the trigger at least three times.

However, the rapid intervention of the National Police enabled the area to be locked down and the suspect was arrested. The investigation is still ongoing to try to clarify the facts.