Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Place where the shooting took place in Puerto Banús. Josele
112 incident

Victim rushed to hospital after gunman opens fire in Puerto Banús

It appears that the alleged shooter was travelling in a vehicle and, after spotting his target, got out, crossed the street and pulled the trigger at least three times

María José Díaz Alcalá / Juan Cano / Irene Quirante

María José Díaz Alcalá / Juan Cano / Irene Quirante

Marbella

Friday, 3 October 2025, 18:33

There has been a new shooting in Marbella on the Costa del Sol, specifically in Puerto Banús. According to SUR sources, an individual opened fire on the victim, a 25-year-old man, who tried to take refuge in a shop in the area.

The shooting incident happened at around 1.34pm, when the 112 Andalucía emergency service operators received several calls alerting them to a man who was injured after being shot in Avenida José Banús.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene. At the moment, it is not known how serious the victim's injuries are, but he has been transferred to a local hospital.

It appears that the alleged perpetrator was travelling in a vehicle and, after spotting his target, got out, crossed the street and pulled the trigger at least three times.

However, the rapid intervention of the National Police enabled the area to be locked down and the suspect was arrested. The investigation is still ongoing to try to clarify the facts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spanish government approves plans for A-7 motorway junction on eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Fuengirola lines up an extensive range of cultural activities for October
  3. 3 Former Costa del Sol fishing boat forms part of humanitarian aid flotilla off coast of Gaza
  4. 4 Designing Identity: New Perspectives in Architecture
  5. 5 Spaces with soul: interior design trends for 2025
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town launches new electric scooter safety campaign
  7. 7 Charity event raises 2,700 euros for bar owners affected by devasting fire in Torremolinos
  8. 8 Language training and holistic consulting for your future
  9. 9 From design to comfort: the art of transforming interiors
  10. 10 East of Malaga health area extends colon cancer screening options

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Victim rushed to hospital after gunman opens fire in Puerto Banús

Victim rushed to hospital after gunman opens fire in Puerto Banús