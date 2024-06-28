Two-year-old boy rushed to Malaga hospital after being pulled from swimming pool in Marbella

Irene Quirante Friday, 28 June 2024, 15:33 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A two-year-old boy has been treated at the Hospital Materno-Infantil Hospital in Malaga after being rescued from a swimming pool in Marbella. The incident occurred on Wednesday, 26 June, when the little boy was at a private property. His progress, however, is favourable, according to sources consulted by SUR.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service operators received the alert at around 8.40pm.. According to the caller, a child had been pulled out of a private swimming pool in the Nueva Andalucía area, specifically in Calle Camelias. The child, according to the caller, was unconscious and appeared not to be breathing.

The 061 medical services were immediately mobilised, as well as the National Police and Marbella Local Police. The little boy was first taken by ambulance to the Costa del Sol Hospital, from where he was transferred to the Hospital Materno-Infantil de Málaga.

According to what SUR has been told, this Friday the child was still admitted to the hospital in Malaga city, although he is progressing favourably.

This is the third case in which a minor has had to be hospitalised after being rescued from water since the beginning of June. On 8 June, a 10-year-old boy was also admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit at the Materno after being rescued from a swimming pool.

On that occasion, the incident happened at a hotel in Manilva at around 3.15pm. A doctor who was on the scene carried out resuscitation manoeuvres, as did the 061 staff, who finally transferred the minor by helicopter to the Hospital Materno-Infantil de Málaga, where his progress was favourable.

Another similar incident happened on the 19th in the municipal swimming pool in Benahavís, where a five year old boy was rescued from the water .

That child was also transferred by 061 air ambulance to the hospital in Malaga city. Apparently, during the transfer, he had already regained his speech and was breathing on his own.

How to react:

These are the guidelines recommended by the Spanish Association of Paediatrics in the event of child drowning:

1. Remove the child quickly from the site of the drowning.

2. If he/she is conscious and breathing, it is recommended that they be placed lying on his side. This position prevents the airways from becoming obstructed again and encourages coughing up water or vomiting of any liquid that may have been swallowed.

3. If the child is not breathing, first aid, basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), should be initiated immediately.

4. While resuscitation manoeuvres are being carried out, help should be summoned by calling the 112 emergency telephone number.

5. If there is only one person to care for the child, it is not recommended to interrupt resuscitation manoeuvres to call for help for more than one minute, and resuscitation should be continued without interruption until the arrival of help from 112.

6. Prevent heat loss from the child: remove wet clothes, dry the child and cover him/her with any material.

7. Abdominal compression manoeuvres to expel liquid contents are not recommended, unless there is a clear suspicion of airway obstruction by an aspirated foreign body.