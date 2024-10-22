Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two young people seriously injured in high-speed crash involving a parked cleaning lorry in Marbella
112 incident

The driver, aged 24, and one of the four passengers in the vehicle, aged 19, remain in the intensive care units of the town's Hospital Costa del Sol and the Regional Universitario in Malaga, respectively

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 19:49

Two young people, a 19-year-old male and a 24-year-old young woman, remain in a serious condition in the intensive care units of two hospitals on the Costa del Sol as result of a traffic accident which happened in the early hours of the morning of 7 October, when the car in which they were travelling collided at high speed with a cleaning lorry in the centre of Marbella, several sources have confirmed to SUR.

The incident occurred at around 4.45am hours in Avenida Ramón y Cajal, when the car in which five young people were travelling collided with a cleaning vehicle that was parked and carrying out a sweeping job.

The impact was of such magnitude that the car was practically destroyed. In fact, all the occupants had to be rescued by the fire brigade, according to sources.

Four of the young people were transferred to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella, including the driver, aged 24, who remains in serious condition in the intensive care unit. Another of the passengers, aged 19, was then moved rom this centre to the Hospital Regional Universitario in Malaga city - formerly the Carlos Haya - where he was admitted to the neurology department. His condition, two weeks later, is also critical.

The circumstances of the accident are still being investigated by the police. Although everything points to speeding being the cause, officers are trying to determine if there were other factors involved that could have led to the crash.

