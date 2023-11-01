Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The burnt out car in Benahavís that was used by the two alleged hitmen. SUR
Two suspects arrested and firearms recovered after shooting at a busy Marbella café
Crime

Two suspects arrested and firearms recovered after shooting at a busy Marbella café

The alleged hitmen, who fled the scene in San Pedro, were also wanted in connection with an attempted murder in France

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 13:18

Compartir

The National Police force in Spain has released new information following the incident in which several shots were fired at a café in San Pedro Alcántara last May. As a result of international cooperation, the French police have identified and arrested two alleged French male suspects, aged 20 and 30, the Malaga provincial police headquarters said in a statement.

The San Pedro shooting happened on 17 May when two hooded men opened fire on two men on the terrace of the premises. At around 2.15pm, the men approached their targets firing a shot, which hit the security lock of the establishment. The assailants' principal target ran into the bar to protect himself, and a second shot was fired, hitting a window before the hooded men fled in a vehicle. The two targets also left the area in a hurry. No one was injured in the shooting.

Subsequently, a vehicle, reported stolen in Benalmádena, was found on fire in Benahavís. According to police investigators, the car was allegedly used by the suspects in their getaway.

The police investigation, which was carried out in Spain by officers attached to the organised crime group of the Marbella police station led to the identification of the suspects.

Related news

The men arrested in France were wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Marseille, where one person was injured and had to be rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

After the detention of the two suspects in France, the French police carried out a search of a house and a vehicle, recovering a Kalashnikov assault rifle, three grenades, a shotgun, pistol, large quantity of ammunition, various amounts of hashish and marijuana and documentation, among other items.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is 1st November a public holiday in Spain?
  2. 2 Night-time water cuts extended to 10 hours for Malaga province municipality which includes more than 83,000 inhabitants and 11 towns and villages
  3. 3 Watch the new tourism video for the Andalucía region as the Junta launches its new 38-million-euro campaign
  4. 4 'Leonormania' sweeps Spain: Princess of Asturias swears allegiance to Constitution on her 18th birthday
  5. 5 Two suspects arrested and firearms recovered after shooting at a busy Marbella café
  6. 6 What is Holywins and when is it celebrated?
  7. 7 Fuengirola receives new award for the excellence of its beaches
  8. 8 These are the cloistered nuns who are taking Spain by storm with their incredible sushi rolls
  9. 9 Costa del Sol seeks to attract more high-spending British tourists at World Travel Market in London
  10. 10 Partido Popular investigates Torrox councillor following racist comments about migrants

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad