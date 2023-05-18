Customers duck for cover as two men fire multiple gunshots inside café in San Pedro Alcántara Police later found the high-end getaway vehicle the gunmen used burnt out in the Benahavís area

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Two men caused panic at a cafeteria in San Pedro Alcántara when they fired gunshots at two other men on Wednesday 17 May.

They aimed for two men who were inside the business on Calle Federico García Lorca about 2.20pm, police sources told SUR. Officers are still trying to locate the gunmen who fled the scene in a high-end vehicle, that was later found torched in the Benahavís area.

The two men who were targeted also fled the café shortly after the incident. National Police officers are investigating the incident. No arrests have yet been made, and there were no casualties.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service control room received numerous calls, some of them from customers of the establishment, alerting them to what had happened. One of the shots was fired inside the café, while the second was fired on the terrace, according to the callers. The incident caused chaos with diners running away and ducking for cover.