Loose horses stop traffic on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway after escaping from farm

Irene Quirante
Malaga
Monday, 17 July 2023, 13:21
Two horses galloping along the A-7 motorway in Marbella caused traffic chaos in both directions of the busy Costa del Sol main road on Sunday, 16 July.
The animals, which had escaped from a nearby farm and were eventually rescued by Local Police, trotted onto the busy A-7 highway at kilometre 1042 at about 1pm.
Many motorists alerted the authorities as the horses ran rampant along the road, crossing both sides of the motorway and continuously changing direction.
No persons, nor the horses, were injured in the incident.
