Police rescued the escaped horses.
Police rescued the escaped horses.

Loose horses stop traffic on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway after escaping from farm

Marbella police eventually rounded the animals up, after the pair had galloped along the busy road forcing traffic to grind to a halt in both directions

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 17 July 2023, 13:21

Two horses galloping along the A-7 motorway in Marbella caused traffic chaos in both directions of the busy Costa del Sol main road on Sunday, 16 July.

The animals, which had escaped from a nearby farm and were eventually rescued by Local Police, trotted onto the busy A-7 highway at kilometre 1042 at about 1pm.

Many motorists alerted the authorities as the horses ran rampant along the road, crossing both sides of the motorway and continuously changing direction.

No persons, nor the horses, were injured in the incident.

