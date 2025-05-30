Belgian couple move to Marbella to open tapas bar

Juan Soto Málaga Friday, 30 May 2025, 14:41 Compartir

Sébastien Serroyen and Magali Vanden Berge are two Belgians in love with Spain and its tapas. They had a comfortable life in Brussels, where they ran a famous restaurant. But their dream was to come to live on the Costa del Sol and they have not stopped until they made it come true. "We love the climate, the atmosphere and the people here," they say with a smile on their faces.

Together, they ran El Cuchillo in Lasne, near Belgium's capital. Their establishment was even recognised by the Gault & Millau guide (similar to the Repsol guide in Spain). However, it was clear to them that their place was not in Belgium. The first step was to add 'tapas' to the menu. The next? Move countries.

Together with their business partners, Laurence and Bernard Stas, they packed their bags and moved to the Costa del Sol last summer. At the end of October, they opened Cuchillo - their new restaurant in the Port of Cabopino in Marbella, serving, of course, Spanish food.

Sébastien and Magali say they are now very happy and satisfied. In just a few months, they have built up a small regular clientele that is growing day by day. The business is located inside the port and has two dining rooms, with capacity for 80 people between the interior and the terrace. "We have always been in love with this country," they say.

Cuchillo offers a cuisine, which reinvents tapas and incorporates the culture of sharing food. Each mouthful, they say, "tells a story, fusing Spanish tradition with influences from around the world". Among the dishes in Cuchillo's menu are six tapas at a total price of 39 euros, as well as wine plus tapas at 6 euros. It also offers a weekly lunch menu, consisting of a starter, main course and coffee for 24.50 euros.

They also offer salads, Iberian cured meats, a varied selection of 'croquetas', tartares, meats and fish. Among the chef's specialities are asparagus a la flamenca (19 euros), perfect eggs with white asparagus tartar (24 euros) or cod with green and white asparagus (24 euros).

The menu has a selection of wines from the Finca Loranque winery in Toledo, Altolandon in Cuenca and Alta Alella in Barcelona. Cuchillo is open from Wednesday to Sunday, from 1pm to 11pm. Its owners hope that the restaurant will become a must-visit in the area.