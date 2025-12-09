Three people admitted to hospital after fire in Marbella shopping centre restaurant

SUR Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 19:51 Share

Three people, one of them a minor, were taken to hospital on Monday evening after inhaling smoke in a fire that broke out in a restaurant located in a Marbella shopping centre.

The incident occurred in the restaurant kitchen around 7.15pm. The emergency services mobilised the police, the fire brigade and medical teams at the scene on the A-7 motorway.

According to health sources, three people - two women, 41 and 52, and a 16-year-old boy - suffered smoke inhalation. All three were taken to Hospital Costa del Sol.