112 incident

Three people admitted to hospital after fire in Marbella shopping centre restaurant

Among the victims is a 16-year-old boy

SUR

Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 19:51

Three people, one of them a minor, were taken to hospital on Monday evening after inhaling smoke in a fire that broke out in a restaurant located in a Marbella shopping centre.

The incident occurred in the restaurant kitchen around 7.15pm. The emergency services mobilised the police, the fire brigade and medical teams at the scene on the A-7 motorway.

According to health sources, three people - two women, 41 and 52, and a 16-year-old boy - suffered smoke inhalation. All three were taken to Hospital Costa del Sol.

