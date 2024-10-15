Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police raid cannabis smoking clubs in Marbella where hard drugs were being sold
Crime

Police raid cannabis smoking clubs in Marbella where hard drugs were being sold

Officers arrested three people, aged between 23 and 33, including the managers of the two premises

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 18:40

National Police officers have taken down two cannabis smoking clubs in Marbella where marijuana, hashish and ecstasy were allegedly being sold. Investigators arrested three people, aged between 23 and 33, including the managers of the two clubs.

As a result of the search of the properties in Puerto Banús, police seized 470 grams of marijuana, 280 grams of hashish, 54 grams of ecstasy, five weighing scales and 900 euros in cash.

The operation was launched by the specialised and violent crime unit based at the force's headquarters in Marbella and followed reports of drug users in the vicinity of the two premises which were registered as cannabis smoking associations.

The clubs under suspicion were used as a starting point to hide "substantial quantities" of drugs, and their subsequent sale, on a small and medium scale, to third parties. The suspects were members of two associations that promoted and encouraged the sale and consumption of cannabis derivatives, and these establishments had become "black spots" for the distribution of narcotics in Marbella, police investigators said.

