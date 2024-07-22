Watch as police make arrests following gangland shooting at Marbella restaurant

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 22 July 2024, 16:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Three people have been arrested following a gangland shooting that happened on 16 March in a Puerto Banús restaurant.

Several members of two rival gangs apparently linked to organised crime and large-scale drug trafficking met at the premises that night about 1.25am, according to investigators. The alleged perpetrator first aimed at the 20-year-old victim's head and then fired at one of his legs. The man was seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

A gun battle ensued - there was crossfire - inside the restaurant and spilled out into the street. Police officers recovered 15 cartridge cases and five cartridges while inspecting the scene.

The investigation, carried out by Udyco-Costa del Sol serious crime squad, led to the identification of those responsible for the shooting and last Tuesday 16 July, three people were arrested.

During the investigation, police discovered one of those arrested was a regular visitor to a home in Mijas, as well as to another property in Malaga city. Neither of them was his usual residence. When both properties were searched, police discovered they were drug dens.

Officers seized 5kg of cocaine, six small arms, an AK-47, ammunition, a silencer, four mobile phones, a bulletproof vest, false documentation and 90,000 euros in cash.

Those arrested are charged with attempted murder, illegal possession of weapons, drug trafficking, falsification of documents, assault on a police officer and membership of a criminal organisation. They have been remanded in prison.