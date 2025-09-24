Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Police intercept boat carrying almost 200 containers full of petrol off Costa del Sol

During a high-speed chase at sea, the three people eventually arrested threw almost 60 of the fuel containers overboard, posing a risk to the environment

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 11:37

Guardia Civil police officers on the Costa del Sol intercepted a powerboat carrying 192 containers full of petrol in Marbella in the early hours of 19 September. As a result, the three occupants on the vessel were arrested for possession of flammable substances. The operation was possible thanks to a tip-off from the central operational service centre.

According to the force, the boat was located as it was heading towards the area known as Chiringuito Triana in Marbella. Another boat was detected leaving the shore to meet it.

When the police boat arrived on the scene, the occupants on board the other vessels tried to evade it. One of them fled at high speed and the crew started to throw what appeared to be containers of petrol overboard. The chase finally ended with the boat's interception.

After they were arrested, some 136 containers of about 20 litres each were seized, as well as the other 56, which were later found adrift, posing a serious risk of contamination to the marine environment. A total of 3,500 litres of petrol were seized.

