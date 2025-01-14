Three accused of kidnapping a man in Marbella and torturing him at rural house in Álora

María José Díaz Alcalá Malaga Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 14:38 Compartir

Three men who were facing trial for the alleged kidnapping, threatening and torturing of a man from Marbella in a rural house in Álora, which happened on the night of 27 July 2022 will face a shorter sentence after a deal was done between the public prosecutor and the defence team. After an initial request for a five year and 11 month sentence behind bars, an agreement has been reached between the two teams to reduce it to two and a half years.

The original reason behind the assault was the gang were looking for drugs and money. The incident began to unfold at around 10pm back in July 2022. The three defendants, along with a fourth individual whose whereabouts have not yet been discovered, are French and without previous criminal records. They located the alleged victim in a car park at the La Colonia shopping centre in San Pedro Alcántara. According to the prosecutor's case, the defendants threatened to kill the victim if he didn't get in the car.

The victim allegedly agreed to get in the rear of the vehicle, where the perpetrators bound his hands with cable ties, immobilised his neck and feet, and sat on his head. They proceeded to beat him, while asking for money and drugs. From there, they went to a remote property in Álora, as stated in the public prosecutor office's account.

The interrogation, beatings and death threats continued in the outside bathroom and the living room of the house. During the night, the defendants, who possessed a serrated knife and a ham-cutting knife, took the victim into a bathroom and forced him to take his clothes off and get into a small bathtub, where they threatened to cut his limbs off. After about fifteen minutes, the defendants tied him up once again and led him into the living room. The torture allegedly carried on throughout the night.

In the morning, the perpetrators decided to release him. They removed the restraints, placed a towel over his head so that he could not see his surroundings and put him in a BMW. At 1.45pm, they left him on a dirt track in Cártama, with bruises on his face and body, as well as visible injuries on various parts of his body.

The public prosecution team, in its initial statement, accused the three defendants of illegal detention, continuous serious threats and minor injuries, for which it requested a sentence of five years and eleven months in prison, in addition to a three-month fine of ten euros per day for each of the defendants.

However, the prosecutor and the defence have now reached an agreement, according to which the perpetrators will serve two and a half years in prison and pay a one-month fine (at the same daily rate), given that they acknowledge the facts of the case. With the reduction of the sentence, the hearing of the case and the direct sentencing will be avoided.