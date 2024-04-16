This is the foodie fair where you can try different flavours of the traditional gazpacho dish in Malaga province this weekend

David Lerma Casares Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 17:45 Compartir Copiar enlace

The DegustaCasares food and cultural fair is taking place in the village of Casares on the western side of Malaga province on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 April. A gazpacho competition promises to be one of the highlights of the two-day event in which a variety of flavours of the traditional cold soup can be sampled.

The competition is taking place on Saturday and on Sunday 'jamon' will be the protagonist with professional ham cutters, whose fine slices will be on sale at “popular prices” according to Ángeles Fernández, president of the CIT, which is working jointly with the town hall to organise the events.

These two new experiences will be additional to the usual tapas tour with a competition for the bar or restaurant serving the best tapas. Mayor of Casares Juan Luis Villalón pointed out that the intention of the fair "is to highlight the value of our gastronomy, our identity and our roots".

Live music

Furthermore, visitors will have the opportunity to learn how honey is gathered from a beehive; make cheese and try crafts with 'pleita' (esparto grass, pita or palm) as well as learn about the secrets of ornithology.

There will also be exhibitions of local fandango dancing and traditional crafts such as sheep shearing and there will be activities for children and talks about the history of Casares.

The fair is being held on and around Paseo de la Carrera where in addition to the food and cultural activities, there will also be live music by Compás Flamenco, Al Liquidoi and the Duo Latidos.