This is Marbella's new tourism video, unveiled ahead of Madrid's Fitur international travel fair

Maria Albarral Marbella Friday, 19 January 2024, 18:39

The Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur) is just around the corner and Marbella has unveiled a new marketing campaign to showcase itself herself to the world once again. For this occasion, as announced by the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, the new brand image “focuses on enhancing Marbella's message as a 'premium' destination' that advocates excellence and the new corporate image by explicitly referring to feeling that excellence at all levels”.

The campaign's new logo features a distinctive 'M' that, Muñoz said “starts from the mountainous peaks of Sierra Blanca to end in the waves of the Mediterranean Sea and the possibility of playing with colours to promote green in the case of nature, light blue in that of well-being, in ocher tones, culture, and orange for gastronomy”.

The mayor said that the town hall’s objective at the tourism fair, to be held in Madrid from 24-28 January is to, “continue increasing the number of visitors and consolidate the breakdown of seasonality”. There is also a main video featuring Marbella, a specific promotional of San Pedro Alcántara, and a dozen thematic 'shorts'. The video has the song Así es Marbella as a soundtrack, by the local composer and guitarist Juan de Lola, and performed by Celia Flores.

Marbella will have its own stand at Fitur which, for the first time, will be located in the Andalusian pavilion. The campaign kicks off on 23 January with a cocktail party to be held at the Trocadero Commodore.

Muñoz said that “the objective is to maintain our leadership position, accredited by the historical data of 2023”. Last year the destination hosted many major international events such as the Solheim Cup; the Convention of the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO); the 'Invoyages' event'; and the annual Traveller Made congress, among others.

In reference to the “excellent” tourist data the mayor pointed out that the area’s income from hotels from January to November 2023 “is expected to be around 550 million euros, which represents an increase of 42.5 per cent compared to 386 million euros in 2019”. Muñoz also highlighted the stable figures for British tourists, “the continued increase of the French visitors, and the increase in tourists from the Netherlands, the United States and Canada”.