Marbella and Telpark boost use of electric cars with free charging campaign

Marbella town hall and Telpark are facilitating access to electric transport with a free charging campaign this week. Councillor for traffic and transport Félix Romero has highlighted that this initiative, which includes the charging stations in the municipal market, Centro Marbella and Las Terrazas de Marbella car parks until Sunday, 26 October, offers a dozen semi-fast chargers of up to 22 kilowatts and six fast chargers of up to 120 kilowatts. Drivers must use the Telepark app in order to take advantage of this offer.

With this initiative, the town hall seeks to "consolidate Marbella as a destination prepared for sustainable transport". Romero stated that the town hall "will continue supporting this type of projects which, in addition to promoting sustainability, improve the quality of life and modernises urban infrastructure".

Telpark area manager for eastern Andalucía José María Cuesta thanked the local government for its collaboration. "We share a vision for a cleaner and more efficient Marbella and this free week is an opportunity to take that first step towards electric transport," he said.