Work to restore Marbella Castle will be completed by July

David Lerma Marbella Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Work to restore Marbella Castle, the largest monument of this type in the municipality, is on track to be finished by July.

The site which is classified as a Building of Cultural Interest marks the origin of the town's development in the Middle Ages. But once it was no longer used for military purposes much of its structure fell into disrepair. Houses were then built beside its walls, incorporating some of those walls into the properties, and this has added to their deterioration.

The town hall decided to restore the castle, with work starting six months ago at a cost of 520,645 euros. In July, town hall said the project will be completed. The work has involved specialised companies and archaeologists thanks to the collaboration with the ministry of development's investment of 450,000 euros.

"Spaces that were not open to the public have been fitted out and will be enhanced with very special lighting that will help to reinforce the value of this historic site, both for residents and visitors," Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz said.

Meanwhile, probes and surveys construction company Grupo Loen commissioned civil archaeology firm Arqueotectura to carry out on the site annexed to Sevillana de Electricidad, which Endesa sold to Neckob Inversiones S.L., have been completed. According to a statement from Grupo Loen, "an archaeological report will be presented to the ministry of culture during the month of June", after archaeologist José María Tomasseti, under the supervision of the Junta de Andalucía and town hall technicians, determines "the inventory, deposit and processing of the archaeological materials prior to the construction project".