San Pedro Alcántara sports centre set to open to public after summer

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 8 April 2024, 17:19

Construction work on a new sports centre in San Pedro Alcántara has entered into the final stages with the facility expected to be open to the public after summer.

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz, deputy mayor Javier García and councillor for sports Lisandro Vieytes visited the site, which they said is 90% complete.

"It is an iconic project that materialises our commitment to provide the municipality with facilities of the highest level and that will respond to the demands of residents and clubs," said the councillor, adding that "it is located in a strategic area that is being transformed with the construction of the high school and the forthcoming music and dance school, as well as public housing, a multi-purpose facility, playgrounds and a centre for the elderly."

In September the sports centre, which has a surface area of 4,300 square metres and a capacity for 800 people, is expected to be open. The mayor described it as "a versatile and multidisciplinary space, with a modern and avant-garde design in keeping with this area of San Pedro".

Project characteristics

The new sports hall located on Calle Lyon, is situated on the southern ring road in San Pedro, and surrounded by landscaped areas. The main hall is located at the eastern end and has a double entrance from both the north and south sides.

The centre's central multi-purpose court has a surface area of 1,696 square metres and is equipped for different sports such as handball, basketball, indoor football and volleyball. It will also be possible to divide the court into three basketball and volleyball courts, both transversal to the main court. The stands of the court, which will be accessed from the upper floor, have a capacity for some 760 people.

The building also has a changing room area: four for groups, two collective changing rooms and three for referees. From these, there will be direct access to the courts, in an exclusive area for sportsmen and women, to which spectators will not have access.

On the ground floor there is also a multi-purpose room that can be subdivided into three areas. There will also be a gymnasium that will be specially designed for yoga, pilates and other types of classes. The complex will have 81 parking spaces, with three adapted for people with reduced mobility and five for charging electric vehicles.

Housing

The whole area of San Pedro Alcántara's Ensanche Sur area is undergoing expansion and growth. One of the projects that has recently been announced for the area is the construction of 84 subsidised housing units.