Contract out to tender to build 84 subsidised homes in Costa del Sol town

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 19:47 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Marbella town hall has put out to tender a contract to build 84 subsidised (VPO) homes to the south of San Pedro Alcántara. The new contract brings the total of publicly owned new builds planned for the next three years in Marbella to 700 to carry out over the next three years.

"We are aware of the difficulties that many families have in accessing housing and with this new development we continue to take firm steps in this direction, both in terms of renting and buying," said mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz. She added that the new housing "is located in a privileged location, next to the boulevard and various facilities, such as the new pavilion and the school, a few metres from the beach and with an excellent connection to the A-7 motorway.”

As well as the 84 properties, there are also plans to develop 400 square metres of commercial premises and almost 2,000 square metres of private parks and gardens. "The sale price of the land has been set at 2.8 million euros and the town hall will allocate 840,000 euros, which will directly subsidise each of [the houses] with 10,000 euros so that the successful bidders have this support,” Muñoz explained.

Four adapted properties

The new homes will all have a garage and storage space and will be priced between 175,000 and 240,000 euros. Four of the properties will be adapted for people with disabilities.

The town hall has set up the new housing unit which will be responsible for the development of the 700 public properties planned over the next three years, as well as updating and expanding the municipal register of housing applicants, an essential tool for residents to gain access to this type of property.

The mayor stressed that those interested in this type of housing already on the list must update their details and those who are not registered should do so. "The residents who are already on the register must update their details so that they can access future developments, given that the entry into force of the new simplification decree of the Junta de Andalucía makes the requirements more flexible and increases the opportunities to access subsidised housing," said Muñoz.

She added that that "this registration is temporary for three years and after this time it must be renewed, otherwise the person will be removed from the register” and that "to be eligible for one of these properties it is an essential condition to be registered and the selection will take place after the completion of the building structure and once it is certified".