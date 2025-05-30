Five-star hotel in Marbella expands its gastronomic offer with new restaurant

Manu Balanzino Friday, 30 May 2025, 09:27 Compartir

Marbella gains yet another gastronomic experience with the launch of a new Asian concept restaurant in the Gran Meliá Don Pepe hotel - China Crown, which will open doors in the middle of June.

Three companies collaborate in this new culinary offer: Bardot, specialising in fish and seafood; Erre & Urrechu, led by Íñigo Urrechu together with the hotel's executive chef, Víctor Carracedo, who have focused on meats and embers; and China Crown, focused on imperial Chinese cuisine.

"We have been working for years on strengthening the hotel's gastronomic positioning. China Crown is aligned with the values of our brand, Gran Meliá, bringing added value both for our guests and for diners who wish to visit us," says Noelia Castillo, director of the Gran Meliá Don Pepe.

For the time being, this pop-up will be open for dinner only. The hotel will temporarily close on 16 October for a complete refurbishment, which will last approximately one year. With it, China Crown will also put its activity on hold.

Design and menu

The restaurant has an interior area of 103 square metres, with capacity for 62 diners, and an outdoor terrace of 109 square metres, with space for 47 diners. The interior design is a cretion of Marisa Gallo studio, known for its sophisticated style and timeless classicism. China Crown Marbella will maintain the understated elegance that defines the brand, with a strategic arrangement of furniture, areas designated for more formal or group dining and carefully analysed lighting to accompany the sensory experience.

The menu will offer a wide variety of flavours, enriched by authentic Asian ingredients and recipes of the imperial cuisine. Executive chef Felipe Bao and his sister Maria Li, who travelled to China to carry out an in-depth research, are the stars behind the menu.

Highlights include imperial rolls stuffed with shiitake mushrooms and vegetables, Sichuan XO pepper prawn wonton soup, handmade sweet potato noodles with Iberian pork broth, three varieties of rice with vegetables and prawns in scallop sauce and the famous Beijing imperial duck.

Each dish is the result of years of research and the Bao siblings' passion for their country's cuisine through the most important recipes from China's 4,000-year history. The restaurant will also feature a cocktail bar offering a fusion of imperial tradition and contemporary creativity, with drinks inspired by the flavours and spices of ancient China.

"Marbella is an unstoppable destination and this concept of elevated Chinese cuisine positions us as unique on the coast," says Castillo.

A few more days are left before customers get the chance to book a table in this new space that aspires to become the benchmark for Chinese haute cuisine on the Costa del Sol.