Marbella town hall is currently the legal owner of this plot of land, which remains unoccupied. Josele
Traditional Marbella festival will return to original location if squatters are evicted

The town hall has said it will take the case of the Mar Puro association to court if the people who have been occupying the Puerto Rico area do not leave voluntarily

María Albarral

Marbella

Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 18:08

Marbella town hall has taken a new step towards the eviction of squatters who have been occupying the Puerto Rico natural park and has said it will be taking the matter to the next full council meeting in June, according to municipal spokesperson, Félix Romero.

Romero said that "whatever happens, the next Tostón de Marbella will be held there". This is a traditional chestnut festival that had been held on All Saints' Day in the Puerto Rico area for years. However, it has been forced to change location in recent years as the area has been taken over by the Mar Puro association.

Romero explained that "the occupants will be offered the possibility of voluntarily leaving the space. If they do not comply with this request, they will be forcibly evicted with judicial authorisation, following a protocol that will guarantee all legal rights".

If the squatters leave by the deadline Puerto Rico will be free for the tostón festival to return to its original location. The area is one of the most historic in Marbella and was home to the town's first settlers. The Mar Puro group set up camp there in 2021.

The 400,000-square-metres of land currently belongs to the town hall following agreements with four owners and subsequent expropriations. The last of the plot of land was sold in December 2023.

"This property is being occupied without any kind of authorisation, by an association that allows illegal camping, which not only puts people in danger there without any security, but also cuts off any person who wants to enjoy Puerto Rico, a situation aggravated by the illegal construction of a wall that completely closes the plot," said Romero, at the beginning of the eviction process.

The conflict

However, the association claims, "We are not squatters. We rented this plot of land for 2,000 euros a month and its owner died". Karan Juarros, the leader of what he describes as an "NGO dedicated to creativity projects and channelling energies in nature", told SUR that they stopped paying but would be willing to pay taxes. He said that the association does not charge for the workshops, although they do accept donations.

Earlier this year Mar Puro started the extension of a baby area and were installing new yurts as well as a natural jacuzzi. There is also an outdoor gym, a theatre, an arts and crafts area and an activity area for youngsters, among other spaces.

