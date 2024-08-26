Local Police intensify rubbish disposal and fly-tipping controls in Marbella with plain clothes patrols

The town hall aims to discourage people who break the rules and leave their rubbish in non-approved places.

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 26 August 2024, 17:15 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Marbella Local Police have intensified controls on people leaving rubbish on public roads throughout the town. The councillor for public safety, José Eduardo Díaz, has said that so far this year three times as many fines have been issued as in 2023.

He explained that the aim is to "make residents and visitors aware of the image and health problems caused by antisocial behaviour". According to the councillor so far this year 128 proceedings have been opened and he pointed out that "the town hall aims to dissuade people who break the rules and leave rubbish in places not authorised for this purpose or outside the established timetable".

Díaz added that it is essential that the public "use the appropriate containers and follow the established guidelines for recycling and waste management".

Fines range from 90 euros in minor cases to 3,000 euros in very serious cases.