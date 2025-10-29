Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz pointing at the project's model.
Marbella town hall gives green light to construction of Nueva Andalucía athletics stadium

The town hall has announced its intention to approve the construction contract for the work, which is expected to start this year so that the stadium can be opened by the end of 2026

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 15:48

Marbella town hall has announced the proposed award of the construction contract for the Nueva Andalucía athletics stadium. The project, worth an investment of 11.2 million euros, includes the construction of a 400-metre, eight-lane, athletics track, suitable for hosting national competitions and an 11-a-side football pitch.

The work is expected to begin this year so that the stadium can be open by the end of 2026. The contract still has to be definitively awarded, once the the winning proposal is officially approved. The project will be financed with municipal resources and European funds.

The stadium will be approved to host any international competition, except for javelin

Muñoz stated that the stadium "has been long demanded by local residents and sports clubs". This will be Marbella's first venue capable of hosting regional, national and even international competitions, except for javelin, which requires real grass. However, Muñoz believes that this would not be an issue, considering that nobody in the town practices this sport.

A swimming pool in the second phase

The work will be divided into two phases. The first phase concerns the construction of the athletics track and the football pitch, as well as that of an annex building with a covered grandstand for 1,000 spectators, changing rooms, a gym area, a conference room, sports club spaces, a café, administrative offices, technical areas and a 640-square-metre indoor warm-up track. During the second phase, a swimming pool will be built.

'Nueva Andalucía is undergoing a major transformation thanks to outstanding facilities such as the stadium and the future health centre'

One of the requirements from the company awarded the contract is to make the football pitch operational by the end of 2026. Green areas, open spaces, car parks, water supply, lighting, drainage and fence construction are also part of the first phase.

Muñoz stated that Nueva Andalucía "is undergoing an important transformation thanks to outstanding facilities such as the athletics stadium and the future health centre".

