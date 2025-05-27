'Golden Triangle' on Costa del Sol registers increase in sales of luxury homes

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 22:01 Compartir

The boom in luxury property sales in the so-called 'Golden Triangle' on the Costa del Sol keeps on growing. According to recent data from an analysis by the DOM3 business association, "in 2024, some 8,708 homes were sold in Marbella, Estepona and Benahavís, representing an increase of 5.64% compared to the previous year".

Marbella leads the sales and purchases with 4,745 transactions, followed by Estepona with 3,162 and Benahavís with 801. "These are sustained figures that are consistent with responsible growth," said Ignacio Díaz, director of projects and infrastructures at Marbella town hall.

"We come from very dynamic years when verything was selling. Now buyers are more demanding and are not willing to pay overprices. We need to adjust expectations and maintain realistic prices," said Javier Nieto, CEO of Pure Living Properties.

Foreign buyers

When it comes to luxury properties, the buyer profile is usually a foreigner. "In our agency, more than 90% of sales are to international buyers. Marbella has positioned itself in the same conversation as Dubai, Miami or London when it comes to luxury real estate destinations," said Christopher Clover, CEO of Panorama Properties.

Clover also highlighted the unique character of the town. "In Marbella, there are around 167,000 registered residents, of which more than 55,000 are foreigners. It is an exceptional community with 152 different nationalities, where we live together in absolute harmony. It is difficult to find such a successful multicultural community in Europe."

"Marbella has a global reach. We have sold properties to 45 different nationalities in the last two years," Clover said. In the first quarter of 2025, Spain reached a record 21,525 foreign buyers, representing 14.1% of the total. In the province of Malaga, the percentage rises to 34.75%. This shows that the sale of luxury homes continues to boom on the Costa del Sol.