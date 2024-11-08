Ex-partner of woman found decapitated on Marbella beach sentenced to 20 years behind bars

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 8 November 2024, 19:35

The provincial court of Malaga has issued a verdict for the gender violence crime involving Natalia, the woman who was murdered and mutilated by her ex-partner, Leonel H, who killed her after violating the restraining order that prohibited him from approaching her. The man has been sentenced to 19 and a half years in prison for killing the victim with premeditation on a beach in Marbella on 8 January 2023..

He did so by surprise, suffocating her from behind to eliminate any possibility of defence. He then severed her head and hands with the sole purpose of preventing her identification, after which he threw her body into the sea, as was stated in the court ruling, to which SUR has had access.

Leonel H. confessed his responsibility for the killing to the National Police and also in court. In the days prior to the crime, he harassed the victim with phone calls, despite the fact that he could not approach or communicate with her due to the restraining order against him for gender violence. So much so that Natalia even told her relatives that she felt harassed and subjected by the individual.

On the morning of 8 January 2023, Leonel H. asked a friend to hire a van and take him to the religious centre where he knew he would find the victim, whom he approached in the street. He put her in the vehicle and both got out in the Pinomar car park, from where they went to the Real Zaragoza beach. There, they had sex which, according to the sentence, were consensual. Leonel H. then killed Natalia.

As was proved to the court, he murdered the victim in a surprise manner. According to the prosecution, he suffocated her with his arms by performing a 'mataleón' technique on her. He then amputated Natalia's head and hands and tried to make her body disappear for good by cutting her abdomen and throwing her body into the sea with the intention of sinking it in order to eliminate any evidence of the crime.

The court was told that Leonel H. committed the crime with express contempt for the victim's female gender, and that he had assaulted her on other occasions, which led to the complaints and the consequent criminal proceedings. In the sentence, the mitigating factor of confession and his collaboration with the police once he had been arrested was noted.